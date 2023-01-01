Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

53,563 KM

Details Description

$25,350

+ tax & licensing
Castle Honda

416-745-7060

Apple Car Play | With Alloy Wheels

Location

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

53,563KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627953
  • Stock #: 24194A
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE1LP079349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 15274 kilometers below market average! 16 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival!


Blue 2020 Toyota Corolla LE FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

Home of the Lifetime Oil Change Program!

All Trade-Ins Welcome!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
