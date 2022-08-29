Menu
2021 Ford Transit Connect

44,000 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

XLT 4Door 2.5L Loaded Certified 44,000Km

Location

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9209557
  • VIN: NM0LS7T20M1486089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

44,000 Kilometers, 2.5L 4Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, 4Door, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Satelitte Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Avoidance, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call for More Information or to Arrange a Viewing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

