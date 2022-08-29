$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2021 Ford Transit Connect
XLT 4Door 2.5L Loaded Certified 44,000Km
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9209557
- VIN: NM0LS7T20M1486089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
44,000 Kilometers, 2.5L 4Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, 4Door, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Satelitte Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Avoidance, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call for More Information or to Arrange a Viewing!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.