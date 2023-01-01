$27,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan Honda Sensing
Location
Castle Honda
370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6
416-745-7060
$27,980
- Listing ID: 10627977
- Stock #: P3306
- VIN: 2HGFC2F52MH012220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 10836 kilometers below market average! Black Cloth, 16 Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Recent Arrival!
White 2021 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC
