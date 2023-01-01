Menu
2021 Honda Civic

42,000 KM

Details Description

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Honda

416-745-7060

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan Honda Sensing

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan Honda Sensing

Location

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-7060

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627977
  • Stock #: P3306
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52MH012220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 10836 kilometers below market average! Black Cloth, 16 Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Recent Arrival!


White 2021 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Home of the Lifetime Oil Change Program!

All Trade-Ins Welcome!

Castle Honda

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

