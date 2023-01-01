Menu
2022 Honda Accord

8,590 KM

Details Description

$40,495

+ tax & licensing
$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Honda

416-745-7060

Hybrid Honda Sesning | Clean Carfax | 1 Owner!

Hybrid Honda Sesning | Clean Carfax | 1 Owner!

Location

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-7060

$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

8,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627995
  • Stock #: 24234A
  • VIN: 1HGCV3F44NA800295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24234A
  • Mileage 8,590 KM

Vehicle Description

120 point inspected by Honda certified technicians., 2.0L I4 DOHC, 10 Speakers, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Recent Arrival!


White 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC

Home of the Lifetime Oil Change Program!

All Trade-Ins Welcome!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

