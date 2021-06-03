+ taxes & licensing
416-500-5040
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2
416-500-5040
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Looking to class up your image but not sure which luxury car makes the most economical sense? The Shadow knows. This 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II is powered by a 6.75L V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The Silver Shadow IIessentially a Shadow with rack-and-pinion steering, a slightly different bumper, and firmer front suspension was introduced in 1977. The luxury sedan had a luxury price tag: a whopping $65,000, which is about $280,600 in today's money. Production ended after the 1980 model year.
Leasing options available!
CALL (416) 500-5040 or visit us at 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD in Richmond Hill & to view the rest of our Inventory please visit our Website: www.topspeedautosalesinc.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2