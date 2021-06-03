Menu
1979 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

SILVER SHADOW 1| SHOWROOM CONDITION | COLLECTOR

Location

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

16,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7172585
  • VIN: A4791-19708-10313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to class up your image but not sure which luxury car makes the most economical sense? The Shadow knows. This 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II is powered by a 6.75L V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The Silver Shadow IIessentially a Shadow with rack-and-pinion steering, a slightly different bumper, and firmer front suspension was introduced in 1977. The luxury sedan had a luxury price tag: a whopping $65,000, which is about $280,600 in today's money. Production ended after the 1980 model year.

 

Leasing options available!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 or visit us at 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD in Richmond Hill & to view the rest of our Inventory please visit our Website: www.topspeedautosalesinc.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

