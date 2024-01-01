$3,999+ tax & licensing
2000 Acura TL
BASE
2000 Acura TL
BASE
Level Up Motors
305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2
647-515-2886
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
370,091KM
VIN 19UUA5665YA803580
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 370,091 KM
Please Call Ahead to See Availability!
Check out Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca
We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! Carfax reports are available on our website!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified & is being sold AS-IS, Due to the Age of the vehicle. We Can get you 10 Day temps to drive off the lot. Ask Us how Today
Level Up Motors
305 Red Maple Road
Richmond Hill, Ont.
L4C 6P2
Call: 647-886-AUTO
Text: 647-515-AUTO
Level Up Motors
305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2
