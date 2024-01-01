Menu
Please Call Ahead to See Availability!
Check out Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca

We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! Carfax reports are available on our website!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified & is being sold AS-IS, Due to the Age of the vehicle. We Can get you 10 Day temps to drive off the lot. Ask Us how Today

Level Up Motors
305 Red Maple Road
Richmond Hill, Ont.
L4C 6P2
Call: 647-886-AUTO
Text: 647-515-AUTO

2000 Acura TL

370,091 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2000 Acura TL

BASE

2000 Acura TL

BASE

Location

Level Up Motors

305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2

647-515-2886

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
370,091KM
VIN 19UUA5665YA803580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 370,091 KM

Vehicle Description



Please Call Ahead to See Availability!
Check out Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca


We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! Carfax reports are available on our website!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified & is being sold AS-IS, Due to the Age of the vehicle. We Can get you 10 Day temps to drive off the lot. Ask Us how Today


Level Up Motors
305 Red Maple Road
Richmond Hill, Ont.
L4C 6P2
Call: 647-886-AUTO
Text: 647-515-AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-515-2886

2000 Acura TL