2003 BMW 3 Series

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 7 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7005143

7005143 Stock #: 90

90 VIN: wbabs53423ju97529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 90

Mileage 203,754 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Seating MEMORY SEAT Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.