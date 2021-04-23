Menu
2003 BMW 3 Series

203,754 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto

905-508-5959

330Ci 2dr Convertible

Location

Superior Auto

110 Industrial Road Unit B, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y3

905-508-5959

203,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7005143
  • Stock #: 90
  • VIN: wbabs53423ju97529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 90
  • Mileage 203,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean- great condition- always serviced- runs like new.


No issues, sold certified- clean carfax


previous owner serviced car regularly.


great cheap convertible for the summer. 


fast, reliable, cheap!!!


call to see it. 


905-508-5959


Here at Superior Auto, we are a family run business. We take great pride in finding the best used vehicles to make sure all our customers are happy with their new purchase.



Do you have questions about a car on our lot? Want to book an appointment ahead of time? Give us a call today toll free: 905-508-5959



We are located at 110 Industrial Road near Yonge St and Elgin Mills in Richmond Hill! Drop by and take a look at the new units arriving each week.



Have GOOD credit or BAD credit? Dont worry! Get approved today: http://www.superiorauto.ca/apply-for-finance/ CLEAN CARPROOF- SUPERIORAUTO.CA 905-508-5959

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
MEMORY SEAT
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

110 Industrial Road Unit B, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y3

905-508-5959

