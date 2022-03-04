Menu
2005 Toyota Matrix

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

XR,AUTO,186KM,SAFETY INCLUDED,GAS SAVER,

XR,AUTO,186KM,SAFETY INCLUDED,GAS SAVER,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8611823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC,XR MODEL,SAFETY INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,A/C,AMAZING DRIVE,VERY GOOD ON GAS,WELL KEPT CAR,,$6900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

