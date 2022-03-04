$6,900+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2005 Toyota Matrix
XR,AUTO,186KM,SAFETY INCLUDED,GAS SAVER,
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8611823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC,XR MODEL,SAFETY INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,A/C,AMAZING DRIVE,VERY GOOD ON GAS,WELL KEPT CAR,,$6900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
