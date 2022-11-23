$2,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644
2005 Toyota Matrix
XRS,AUTO,299999KM,$2999,AS IS,FRESH TRADEE
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9437343
- VIN: 2T1KR32E85C841439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE IN,WAS A DAILY COMUTE CAR,STARTS AND RUNS WELL,$2999,+HST & LICENSING,THIS CAR SOLD AS IS,THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY,MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED IN ANY QURANTEE LEVEL OF QUALITY,IT MAY NOT BE FIT FOR ANY MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE,IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.