2005 Toyota Matrix

299,999 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

XRS,AUTO,299999KM,$2999,AS IS,FRESH TRADEE

2005 Toyota Matrix

XRS,AUTO,299999KM,$2999,AS IS,FRESH TRADEE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9437343
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E85C841439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE IN,WAS A DAILY COMUTE CAR,STARTS AND RUNS WELL,$2999,+HST & LICENSING,THIS CAR SOLD AS IS,THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY,MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED IN ANY QURANTEE LEVEL OF QUALITY,IT MAY NOT BE FIT FOR ANY MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE,IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player

