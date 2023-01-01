$3,700+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644
2006 Toyota Yaris
2DOOR,AUTOMATIC,HATCHBACK,268KM,
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,700
- Listing ID: 9606295
- VIN: JTDJT923065009865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 268,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE IN,AS PER OMVIC,THIS CAR NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVEABLE,SAFETY COST COULD BE SUBSTANTIAL,WHEN THIS CAR IS CERTIFIED,THAN IT IS DRIVEABLE,$3700,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
