2006 Toyota Yaris

268,000 KM

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2DOOR,AUTOMATIC,HATCHBACK,268KM,

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606295
  • VIN: JTDJT923065009865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE IN,AS PER OMVIC,THIS CAR NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVEABLE,SAFETY COST COULD BE SUBSTANTIAL,WHEN THIS CAR IS CERTIFIED,THAN IT IS DRIVEABLE,$3700,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

