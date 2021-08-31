Menu
2007 Chevrolet Impala

34,346 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

LS

Location

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

34,346KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7737579
  • VIN: 2G1WB58N879343441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,346 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO CD PLAYER, AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Sun/Moonroof

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

