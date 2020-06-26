Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Hyundai Veracruz

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,401KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5256200
  • Stock #: U015793
  • VIN: KM8NU73C37U015793
Exterior Colour
Blue
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Load your family into the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz! For drivers seeking the ultimate in off-road versatility, this vehicle readily steps up to the challenge! Top features include cruise control, heated door mirrors, skid plates, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

