Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

280,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER,6900

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER,6900

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

280,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8625212
  • VIN: JTMBD33V675056172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,4 CYLINDERS GAS SAVER,RELIABLE WINTER CAR,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$6900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2007 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 280,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 147,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata ...
 221,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory