2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,4 CYLINDER,NO ACCIDENT,$8900

2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,4 CYLINDER,NO ACCIDENT,$8900

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8720864
  VIN: JTMBD33V975055307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,4 CYLINDERS,CAR FAX CLEAN,$8900+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

