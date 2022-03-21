2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8801897

8801897 VIN: JTMBD33V975055307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.