2008 Ford F-350

163,709 KM

Details Description Features

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

XL Crew Cab 4x4 Diesel

2008 Ford F-350

XL Crew Cab 4x4 Diesel

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

163,709KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206079
  • Stock #: 3375
  • VIN: 1FTWW31R18EE10618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,709 KM

Vehicle Description

F-350 Super Duty,with 6.4 Lit, Diesel, Crewcab, 4x4, clean Carfax , 6 passenger, tow hitch, 8 foot box, Dee Zee steal side toolboxes, Front GAWR 2540 Kg/5600 Lb and Rear GAWR 2840Kg/ 6262 Lb,  Aircondition and more, priced to sell at $15850 including Certification, tax and licensing are extra. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

