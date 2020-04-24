Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

EVOLUTION GSR / PERFORMANCE UPGRADES / BREMBOS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

EVOLUTION GSR / PERFORMANCE UPGRADES / BREMBOS

Location

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4914771
  • VIN: JA3AW86V28U608187
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $171.98 BI-WEEKLY IN A 48 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $15,888 PLUS TAX. UPGRADES: • Magnaflow 3" exhaust, with the 2.5" step-down deleted using a Vibrant straight-through resonator • Transmission/Driveline • WORKS Short-throw shifter upgrade with base carrier bushing upgrade • AYC pump replaced • Brand new OEM clutch • Recently replaced AYC hydraulic unit • Recently replaced the input shaft seal on the rear differential • Odyssey 1400 battery • New Front Brakes • Suspension/Brakes Up Grades: - Bilstein struts with Eibach springs - Whiteline roll-center kit - Whiteline anti-lift kit - Whiteline rear camber kit Exterior upgrades: - Rexpeed carbon fiber side spats - Rexpeed carbon fiber rear bumper extensions - 18 inch Fast wheels (bronze) Interior: - Clarion double-din navigation unit 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO, Evolution GSR, Limited Slip Differential, Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Alloy “FAST” Wheels, AM/FM CD Player, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-Theft System, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Window Defrost, Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Turbocharged, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tire Pressure Monitor, Keyless Start, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Cloth Seats, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Outlet, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Emergency Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, & Much More! FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=oOUdbgBHrkur4sw1SbjAZyvTWjxSgJjc Due to COVID-19 We are fully open and operational strictly ONLINE. Feel free to contact us via our multiple platforms: - Phone Number: (416) 500-5040 - Email: topspeedautosalesinc@gmail.com - Our websites virtual live chat at: www.topspeedautosalesinc.com GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Speed Auto Sales

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 68,000 KM
$14,488 + tax & lic
2016 Rolls Royce Wra...
 41,000 KM
$289,888 + tax & lic
2012 Bentley Contine...
 74,000 KM
$103,880 + tax & lic
Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5040

Send A Message