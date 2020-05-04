2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2
416-500-5040
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $171.98 BI-WEEKLY IN A 48 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $15,888 PLUS TAX.
UPGRADES: • Magnaflow 3" exhaust, with the 2.5" step-down deleted using a Vibrant straight-through resonator • Transmission/Driveline • WORKS Short-throw shifter upgrade with base carrier bushing upgrade • AYC pump replaced • Brand new OEM clutch • Recently replaced AYC hydraulic unit • Recently replaced the input shaft seal on the rear differential • Odyssey 1400 battery • New Front Brakes • Suspension/Brakes Up Grades: - Bilstein struts with Eibach springs - Whiteline roll-center kit - Whiteline anti-lift kit - Whiteline rear camber kit
Exterior upgrades:
- Rexpeed carbon fiber side spats - Rexpeed carbon fiber rear bumper extensions - 18 inch Fast wheels (bronze)
Interior Upgrades:
- Clarion double-din navigation unit
2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO, Evolution GSR, Limited Slip Differential, Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Alloy “FAST” Wheels, AM/FM CD Player, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-Theft System, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Window Defrost, Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Turbocharged, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tire Pressure Monitor, Keyless Start, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Cloth Seats, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Outlet, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Emergency Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, & Much More!
FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=oOUdbgBHrkur4sw1SbjAZyvTWjxSgJjc
Due to COVID-19 We are fully open and operational by appointment Only. Feel free to contact us via our multiple platforms: - Phone Number: (416) 500-5040 - Email: topspeedautosalesinc@gmail.com - Our websites virtual live chat at: www.topspeedautosalesinc.com GET
APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2