Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Pontiac G6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac G6

GT

Location

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

905-884-0991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4987182
  • Stock #: U275312
  • VIN: 1G2ZH36N384275312
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Convertible
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Fresh Arrival... Check back soon for more info. Wilson-Niblett Motors has been proud to serve York Region for almost six decades! We want to thank you, our loyal customers, for making us the success we are today! If you're part of our 'family', you already know about our commitment to outstanding customer service and satisfaction and to being your dealership of choice in the region. Want to shop from the comfort of your own home? We offer our vehicle buying experience online including personalized virtual walk-arounds, payments and financing over the phone and at-home deliveries. Our Showroom is now open by appointment only. Call 1-866-508-9030 and one of our knowledgeable product specialists will be happy to assist you. All prices are plus applicable taxes and licensing. Vehicle may not be exactly as pictured. "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

2008 Pontiac G6 GT
 101,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tech
 81,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Titan XD...
 97,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-884-XXXX

(click to show)

905-884-0991

Send A Message