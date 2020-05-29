Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

905-884-0991

Contact Seller
2008 Saturn Aura

2008 Saturn Aura

XE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Aura

XE

Location

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

905-884-0991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,999KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5202668
  • Stock #: U132041
  • VIN: 1G8ZS57NX8F132041
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Climb inside the 2008 Saturn Aura! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Top features include cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

2017 Honda Civic SED...
 119,243 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Lincoln MKX
 89,079 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 204,185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

Call Dealer

905-884-XXXX

(click to show)

905-884-0991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory