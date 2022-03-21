Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Camry

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Camry

2008 Toyota Camry

LE,4 CYLINDER,AUTO,LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Camry

LE,4 CYLINDER,AUTO,LEATHER

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

Sale

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8818088
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K48U207114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,4 CYLINDER,AUTOMATIC,LEATHER,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$8490,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 195,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage AW...
 212,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 179,900 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory