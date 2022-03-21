$8,490+ tax & licensing
$8,490
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2008 Toyota Camry
LE,4 CYLINDER,AUTO,LEATHER
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
Sale
$8,490
+ taxes & licensing
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8818088
- VIN: 4T1BE46K48U207114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,4 CYLINDER,AUTOMATIC,LEATHER,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$8490,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2