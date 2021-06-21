Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

85,767 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

CE

CE

Location

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

85,767KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7366007
  • VIN: 5TDZK29C78S113883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 85,767 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2008 TOYOTA SIENNA, LOW KM PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE 8 SEATERS, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO CD PLAYER, AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING VAN WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***SUMMER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

