2008 Toyota Sienna

Listing ID: 7366007

7366007 VIN: 5TDZK29C78S113883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 85,767 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Automatic Headlights

