2009 Toyota Corolla
AUTO,ONLY 172KM,AIR CONDITION,P/WINDOW,CRUZE
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
Sale
172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8817704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY172KM,AMAZING CONDITION,AIR CONDITON,CRUZE,AUX,POWER WINDOWS,AUTOMATIC,KEYLESS ENTRY,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$8750,HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
