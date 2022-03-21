Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

210,000 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED,LE,AUTO,ONE OWNER

SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED,LE,AUTO,ONE OWNER

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8965603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$10888,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

