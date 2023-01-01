Menu
2009 Toyota RAV4 AWD

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2009 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2009 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SPORT,V6,ALLOYS,S/R,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

2009 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SPORT,V6,ALLOYS,S/R,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996077
  • VIN: 2T3BK32V69W013244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABVLE,$11900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

