Please Call Ahead to See Availability! <br/> Check out Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! Carfax reports are available on our website! <br/> As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified & is being sold AS-IS, Due to the Age of the vehicle. We Can get you 10 Day temps to drive off the lot. Ask Us how Today <br/> <br/> <br/> Level Up Motors <br/> 305 Red Maple Road <br/> Richmond Hill, Ont. <br/> L4C 6P2 <br/> Call: 647-886-AUTO <br/> Text: 647-515-AUTO <br/>

2010 Acura TSX

288,346 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura TSX

Technology

2010 Acura TSX

Technology

Level Up Motors

305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2

647-515-2886

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
288,346KM
VIN JH4CU2E63AC801644

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 288,346 KM

Please Call Ahead to See Availability!
Check out Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca


We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! Carfax reports are available on our website!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified & is being sold AS-IS, Due to the Age of the vehicle. We Can get you 10 Day temps to drive off the lot. Ask Us how Today


Level Up Motors
305 Red Maple Road
Richmond Hill, Ont.
L4C 6P2
Call: 647-886-AUTO
Text: 647-515-AUTO

Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2
647-515-2886

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-515-2886

2010 Acura TSX