2010 BMW X3

139,000 KM

$10,900

Sida Autosales Inc

416-858-3566

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 30i

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 30i

Sida Autosales Inc

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-858-3566

139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5808042
  • Stock #: 094
  • VIN: WBXPC9C41AWJ35871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 094
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SIDA AUTO SALES INC is your friendly neighborhood used car dealership, wed like to give all of our customers the best service possible. Our company's priority is your satisfaction. All our inventory is carefully selected from trusted sources and they all come with Carfax report so you can buy with confidence. The service we provide here is second to none, we don't just sell our cars, we even help you to find the right vehicle to fulfill your needs. Trades are welcome, we do a free appraisal for your trade and will pay top dollars for your quality preowned vehicle. ###CASH FOR CARS & BIKES### Want to sell your beloved Machine friend? At SIDA AUTOSALES we pay top price for your precious old companion. Just bring her in, we will pay you cash on the spot. Plus, we will find her a nice new home. We working with Carfax since we start our business, all of our vehicles will come with a complete Carfax to show the history of the vehicle. TAXES & LIC EXTRA If you have any further questions please feel free to contact us though the following methods PHONE: 416-858-3566 EMAIL: SIDA@SIDAAUTOSALES.COM ADDRESS: 12030 YONGE ST, RICHMOND HILL, L4E 3M2.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MEMORY SEAT
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sida Autosales Inc

Sida Autosales Inc

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

