$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

905-884-0991

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

LT

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,617KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5202665
  • Stock #: U282261
  • VIN: 2CNALDEW4A6282261
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Step into the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! Top features include front fog lights, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

