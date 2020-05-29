+ taxes & licensing
10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1
Step into the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! Top features include front fog lights, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1