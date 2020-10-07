Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Econoline

148,169 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

E-350 with Generator

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Econoline

E-350 with Generator

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,169KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121206
  • Stock #: 3461
  • VIN: 1FTSE3EL9ADA70590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Greye
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 148,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax, one ton E-350 cargo with Cummins Onan Generator with 245 hrs generating 120 and 230 Volt , previous Bell canda truck with ladder racks and shelving, 5.l litre engine, AC and much more priced to sell $13950.00 Certified, tax and licensing are extra. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2015 Volkswagen GTI ...
 127,997 KM
$17,850 + tax & lic
2010 Audi R8 5.2L
 34,728 KM
$119,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 300 To...
 135,560 KM
$14,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory