2010 Honda CR-V

227,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528782
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H3XAL800443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CALIM INCLUDED,+HST&LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

