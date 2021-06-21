Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

214,973 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

GS

GS

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

214,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7507008
  • VIN: JM1BL1SFXA1293764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,973 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2010 MAZDA 3 SILVER PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SO MUCH MORE.

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

