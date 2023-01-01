Menu
2010 Toyota 4Runner

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

SR5,LEATHER,7PASS,CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLU

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350516
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR3A5001246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED, $20900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

