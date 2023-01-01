$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
XR,AUTO,A/C,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 2T1KE4EE3AC040487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED, $8900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
