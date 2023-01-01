Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR,AUTO,A/C,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR,AUTO,A/C,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159896
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EE3AC040487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED, $8900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

