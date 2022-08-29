$10,888+ tax & licensing
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2010 Toyota Matrix
ONLY 120KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED,AUTO,
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
119,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9020383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,900 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY120KM,SAFETY WIT 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,ONE OWNER,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$10888+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Warranty Included
