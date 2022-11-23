Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

XR,AUTO,ALLOYS,A/C,SAFETY+YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9443847
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EEXAC032144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$9900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

