<p>416)565-8644,CLEAN CARFAX,$11900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,+HST&LICENSING,</p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

221,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DV3AW036525

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,CLEAN CARFAX,$11900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,+HST&LICENSING,

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

