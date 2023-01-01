$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BF4DV3AW036525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
416)565-8644,CLEAN CARFAX,$11900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,+HST&LICENSING,
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 221,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX,AWD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE 135,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 416)565-8644,B/U CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD 179,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2010 Toyota RAV4