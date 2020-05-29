Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Toyota Sienna

LE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENT | CERTIFIED

Location

Sale Price

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,205KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5084376
  • VIN: 5TDKK4CC4AS343179
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

***CLEANCARFAX , ONE OWNER , ACCIDENT FREE , FINANCING AVAILABLE ***

***FINANCING AVAILABLE*** 4.69% O.A.C- !!!

GOOD CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! Bankruptcy! Self-Employed! New Immigrants! Student! Late Payments! WE FINANCE THEM ALL! *** Apply for Financing NOW!!!*** 

Ross Auto Sales is family owned and operated business! NO HIDDEN FEES!

Every vehicle purchased from us is a PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE!

Buy with Confidence & Full Disclosure! Carfax Vehicle History report readily available for your review.

***120+-point inspection & detailed corner to corner***

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it.

All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST and licensing extra

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value.

SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks (BMO, National Bank, CIBC, Scotia Bank, RBC, TD Bank, Desjardins) at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. 

SAFETY PACKAGE - included in certification package: 36 Days Warranty (certification related components) warranty approved - Oil Change & Filter - Professional Detailing - CarFax History Report- Cosmetic Reconditioning. Without certification package, as per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified, not drivable, and not e-tested. 

We also offer extended warranties best in class to best suit your vehicle.

Our company strive to provide best value for your dollar spend by daily analyzing the marketplace so we can be the most competitive out there.

Example: Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

