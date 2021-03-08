Menu
2011 Audi S5

191,500 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto

905-508-5959

2011 Audi S5

2011 Audi S5

2dr Cabriolet Premium Plus

2011 Audi S5

2dr Cabriolet Premium Plus

Location

Superior Auto

110 Industrial Road Unit B, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y3

905-508-5959

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6646034
  • Stock #: 82
  • VIN: waucgafh9bn000156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,500 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY


2011  AUDI S5 CONVERTIBLE!


FULLY LOADED


READY FOR SUMMER


WE CAN FINANCE ANY CREDIT(GOOD OR BAD!)


CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS BEAUTY


905-508-5959


Here at Superior Auto, we are a family run business. We take great pride in finding the best used vehicles to make sure all our customers are happy with their new purchase.



Do you have questions about a car on our lot? Want to book an appointment ahead of time? Give us a call today toll free: 905-508-5959



We are located at 110 Industrial Road near Yonge St and Elgin Mills in Richmond Hill! Drop by and take a look at the new units arriving each week.



Have GOOD credit or BAD credit? Dont worry! Get approved today: http://www.superiorauto.ca/apply-for-finance/ CLEAN CARPROOF- SUPERIORAUTO.CA 905-508-5959

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Superior Auto

Superior Auto

110 Industrial Road Unit B, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y3

905-508-5959

