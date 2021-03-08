Menu
2011 Ford Econoline

153,966 KM

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

Commercial

2011 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

153,966KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6650591
  • Stock #: 3490
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW9BDA35917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3490
  • Mileage 153,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX. 1/2 TONE cargo van with power options such as power windows, power locks, tilt, 4.8L, Airondition and much more priced to sell at t$11850.00 Certified, tax and licensing are extra.

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in.

- Cash for your used cars or trucks.

- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).

- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

