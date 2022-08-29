Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

207,000 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9282691
  VIN: 5NPEB4AC7BH171849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENT,$7990,+HST&LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

