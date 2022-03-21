Menu
2011 Kia Sportage

212,000 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2011 Kia Sportage

2011 Kia Sportage

AWD,SX,LEATHER,NAV,B/U CAM,S/ROOF,ALLOYS,

2011 Kia Sportage

AWD,SX,LEATHER,NAV,B/U CAM,S/ROOF,ALLOYS,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8759483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD,GAS SAVER CAR,LEATHER,NAV,BACKUP CAM,SUN ROOF,ALLOY WHEELS,FOG LIGHTS,POWER SEAT,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$11900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

