2011 Kia Sportage
AWD,SX,LEATHER,NAV,B/U CAM,S/ROOF,ALLOYS,
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8802290
- VIN: KNDPCCA67B7156878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
AWD,GAS SAVER CAR,LEATHER,NAV,BACKUP CAM,SUN ROOF,ALLOY WHEELS,FOG LIGHTS,POWER SEAT,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$11900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
