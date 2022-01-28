$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2011 Lincoln MKS
Sedan
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
166,190KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8165548
- Stock #: 3590
- VIN: 1LNHL9DRXBG614776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,190 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2