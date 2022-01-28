Menu
2011 Lincoln MKS

166,190 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Sedan

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,190KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165548
  • Stock #: 3590
  • VIN: 1LNHL9DRXBG614776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,190 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

