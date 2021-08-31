Menu
Account
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

120,500 KM

$14,900

$14,900
+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

120,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7579408
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB9BF676908

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Clean Carfax, Accident Free, Certified 


Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

