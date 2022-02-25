Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

21,569 MI

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,569MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8275920
  • VIN: JF1GH6B60BH817913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,569 MI

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2011 SUBARU IMPREZA PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE HEATED SEATS, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, AM/FM RADIO, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHT, CLIMATE CONTROL AND SO MUCH MORE.

 

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

 

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

 

***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

