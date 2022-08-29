Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Matrix

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

NO ACCIDENT,AUTO,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Matrix

NO ACCIDENT,AUTO,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177892
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE8BC642435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENT,$10800,+HST&LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2011 Toyota Matrix N...
 183,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Camry SE...
 161,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EXL,...
 198,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory