<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS.$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$9900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL. TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD

7 PASSENGERS,ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

12700245

2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD

7 PASSENGERS,ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3JK4DV8BW048713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS.$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$9900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL. TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD