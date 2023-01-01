Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

123KM,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2011 Toyota Sienna

123KM,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10218168
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC8BS146542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM,NO ACCIDENTY,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$18900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL)416-565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

