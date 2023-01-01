Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE,8PAS,P/SIDE DRS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE,8PAS,P/SIDE DRS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497450
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC9BS138967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644 SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$15900, +HST&LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

