2012 Audi A6

181,193 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Chic Auto Sales

647-688-9917

Quattro| 3.0T |Premium Plus S-Line | No-Accident

Location

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

181,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6646028
  • Stock #: 142
  • VIN: WAUJGCFC7CN079402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,193 KM

Vehicle Description

***No-Accident**Ontario Vehicle**Loaded***


This 2012 Audi A6 Prestige S-Line Quattro (AWD) is equipped with a V6 3.0L TurboCharged Engine producing 310 HP. Special Grey Exterior, Brown Leather Interior, Navigation System, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adoptive Cruise Control including Emergency Brake, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Front and Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Climate Control, Rear Window Blinds, 20" S-Line Rims.


Well maintained vehicle and in a good condition.  


As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer.
Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven. 
 
**** Financing is always available for all our customers even Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates. *****

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Climate Control
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chic Auto Sales

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

