This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
***No-Accident**Ontario Vehicle**Loaded***
This 2012 Audi A6 Prestige S-Line Quattro (AWD) is equipped with a V6 3.0L TurboCharged Engine producing 310 HP. Special Grey Exterior, Brown Leather Interior, Navigation System, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adoptive Cruise Control including Emergency Brake, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Front and Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Climate Control, Rear Window Blinds, 20" S-Line Rims.
Well maintained vehicle and in a good condition.
As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer.
Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven.
